Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Available to play
Dieng (hip) has been cleared to play Sunday against Utah.
Dieng was listed as probable for Sunday's tilt due to a hip injury, so it's unsurprising that he'll be available to play. He's averaging 4.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his last three games.
