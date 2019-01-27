Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Available to play

Dieng (hip) has been cleared to play Sunday against Utah.

Dieng was listed as probable for Sunday's tilt due to a hip injury, so it's unsurprising that he'll be available to play. He's averaging 4.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his last three games.

