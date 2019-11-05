Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Back-to-back double-digit scorer
Dieng had 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block during Minnesota's 134-106 loss to Milwaukee on Monday night.
Dieng started for the second time in as many games Karl-Anthony Towns has been out due to a suspension. The star center will return to action Wednesday at Memphis, however, so Dieng will probably head back to the bench for the foreseeable future.
