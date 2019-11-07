Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Back to bench
Dieng scored just two points with a steal in three minutes in Wednesday's loss at Memphis.
With Karl-Anthony Towns returning from a suspension, Dieng went back to languishing on the bench. It's a big surprising he wasn't more of a factor given that he scored ten and 18 points in the two games that Karl-Anthony Towns was suspended, but it shows he's only seen as an emergency option for the front court at this point.
