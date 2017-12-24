Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Collects 10 points Saturday
Dieng registered 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 115-106 victory over the Suns.
Dieng's points came exclusively from beyond the arc or at the charity stripe. With Karl Anthony-Towns playing ahead of Dieng, all the team could ask for from the backup center is a game where he stuffs the stat sheet, like Saturday night's. His play is far too inconsistent to be worthy of a roster spot in most leagues.
