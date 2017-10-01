Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Comes of bench in preseason opener
Dieng scored 14 points with 12 rebounds in 27 minutes in Saturday's preseason win over the Lakers, but came off the bench.
Taj Gibson started at power forward over Dieng. He played well for the Timberwolves in the position last year, but Gibson has a history with coach Tom Thibodeau dating back to his days as the Bulls coach. It appears Gibson will get the first shot as the team's starter, but it's a battle that will likely play out in training camp and both figure to see double-digit minutes consistently during the regular season.
