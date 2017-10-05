Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Comes off bench again

Dieng scored 14 points with 12 rebounds in 27 minutes while coming off the bench in Wednesday's preseason win over Golden State in China. "I like Gorgui with the second group; he complements [Nemanja Bjelica] well," head coach Tom Thibodeau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune before the team's trip to China. "... We'll mix and match, depending who we're playing against and if they have two bigs on the floor."

After two preseason games, it looks pretty clear that Taj Gibson will start at power forward with Dieng set to come off the bench and play his more natural position at center. However, both players will likely get significant minutes and it's possible Dieng could move into the starting lineup when the team needs a bigger lineup. Still, Dieng has more downside with his minutes in a secondary role.