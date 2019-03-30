Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Double-double in Friday's win

Dieng delivered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime win against the Warriors.

Dieng stepped up and produced an impressive stat line while Taj Gibson (calf) missed his fourth straight game. This is Dieng's first double-double through 69 appearances this season. Still, he has earned double-digit minutes in each of the last four games while swiping exactly two steals in three of those and reaching double figures in scoring twice during this same stretch. Those considering Dieng for Saturday's showdown versus the 76ers would be wise to check on Gibson's status prior to tipoff.