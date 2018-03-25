Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Double-doubles in loss
Dieng had 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 loss to the 76ers.
Dieng, along with the other bench players, saw some additional playing time Saturday. The first unit was blown out resulting in the second unit playing basically the entire fourth quarter. Dieng has shown previously what he can do when he is given a decent amount of playing time so this production comes as no surprise. Owners would need to see this again before running to grab him off the waivers.
