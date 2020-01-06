Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Double-doubles in win
Dieng managed 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 victory over Cleveland.
Dieng had yet another dominant performance, making the most of an understrength Cavaliers frontcourt. Over the past two weeks, Dieng is unbelievably the 11th ranked player in nine-category leagues. He has always had the ability to be a consistent top-50 player; however, rarely sees enough court time. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) has missed the last 10 games which has afforded Dieng multiple opportunities to produce. Towns appears to be getting closer to a return but until we have a definitive date, Dieng is a clear must-roster player.
