Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Spurs

Dieng (finger) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Dieng's injury is on his shooting hand, which is what is ultimately hindering him. Taj Gibson has been the main beneficiary of Dieng's absence over the past two games, posting 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds across 38.0 minutes per contest.

