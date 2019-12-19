Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 13 points in spot-start

Dieng produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Dieng shifted into the starting lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) ruled out prior to tipoff. Dieng was ok in his 24 minutes but was certainly not the DFS play people had been hoping for. Towns is typically very reluctant to miss time and so could be back as soon as Friday against the Nuggets. If, however, he is forced to miss time, Dieng would likely find himself in the starting lineup once again and is worth considering for streaming purposes.