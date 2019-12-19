Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 13 points in spot-start
Dieng produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Pelicans.
Dieng shifted into the starting lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) ruled out prior to tipoff. Dieng was ok in his 24 minutes but was certainly not the DFS play people had been hoping for. Towns is typically very reluctant to miss time and so could be back as soon as Friday against the Nuggets. If, however, he is forced to miss time, Dieng would likely find himself in the starting lineup once again and is worth considering for streaming purposes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Gets starting nod•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Reaches double-figures in win•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Re-enters rotation•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Back-to-back double-digit scorer•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: To make another start•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.