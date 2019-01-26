Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Exits with hip injury

Dieng will not return to Friday's game against the Jazz due to a hip injury.

Dieng provided eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3PT) and four rebounds across 12 minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but it will keep him out for the remainder of the game. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Jazz.

