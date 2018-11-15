Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Faces more competition for minutes

Dieng scored two points with four rebounds in 13 minutes in Wednesday's win over New Orleans.

Dieng was already seeing a reduced role this season (13.4 mpg from 16.9 mpg last year) and the acquisition of two front-court additions in Robert Covington and Dario Saric won't help. He'll still get some minutes when the T-Wolves need a bigger lineup, but his upside off the bench is even more limited.