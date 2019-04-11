Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Finishes the season in style

Dieng amassed 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 loss to Denver.

Dieng stepped up for the second game in a row Wednesday, ending with 18 points and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes. His last two efforts certainly demonstrate his ability to have fantasy value when afforded the playing time. Unfortunately for him, that seems unlikely as long as he is playing behind Karl-Anthony Towns. If he manages to somehow change teams, his role could become more prominent and therefore also increase his overall value.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...