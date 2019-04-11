Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Finishes the season in style

Dieng amassed 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 loss to Denver.

Dieng stepped up for the second game in a row Wednesday, ending with 18 points and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes. His last two efforts certainly demonstrate his ability to have fantasy value when afforded the playing time. Unfortunately for him, that seems unlikely as long as he is playing behind Karl-Anthony Towns. If he manages to somehow change teams, his role could become more prominent and therefore also increase his overall value.