Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Game-time decision vs. Mavs
Dieng (finger) will participate in pregame warmups before a decision is made on his status for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Dieng has missed the last three games due to a sprained right finger, but it looks like he has a real shot to return Friday barring any setbacks in warmups. Expect an update to come on Dieng just before tip-off.
