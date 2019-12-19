Play

Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Gets starting nod

Dieng is starting Wednesday against the Pelicans.

Dieng will make his third start of the season in place of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is unavailable due to a knee injury. In his previous two starts, Dieng posted averages of 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a combined 3.0 blocks and steals in 20.5 minutes.

