Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Grabs five boards in 15 minutes

Dieng recorded one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 92-89 loss to the Wizards.

Dieng has seen less than 20 minutes in 15 of 18 appearances this season, and his reduced role is tied directly to the addition of Taj Gibson. Dieng still scores a few buckets and grabs a handful of boards per game. However, as long as Gibson is healthy, Dieng will only be a reliable option in the deepest leagues.