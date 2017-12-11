Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Grabs seven rebounds in Sunday's win
Dieng scored four points with seven rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes in Sunday's win at Dallas.
Dieng is starting to get a little more playing time off the bench as he's averaging 5.3 rebounds, 9.5 points and 24 minutes in his last five games. The T-Wolves have narrowed their bench options with only Dieng, Tyus Jones and Jamal Crawford being used as reserves in Sunday's game.
