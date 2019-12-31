Play

Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Hauls in 20 rebounds

Dieng delivered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime win versus the Nets.

Dieng finished one board shy of matching his career high while logging his third double-double across his last five appearances. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) has missed seven straight games, and Dieng can be expected to continue drawing starts for as long as the team's franchise player remains sidelined.

