Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Hauls in 20 rebounds
Dieng delivered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime win versus the Nets.
Dieng finished one board shy of matching his career high while logging his third double-double across his last five appearances. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) has missed seven straight games, and Dieng can be expected to continue drawing starts for as long as the team's franchise player remains sidelined.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Polished performance Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Nears double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 13 points in spot-start•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Gets starting nod•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Reaches double-figures in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...