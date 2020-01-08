Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Lacks efficiency against Grizzlies
Dieng had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss at Memphis.
Dieng has started each of Minnesota's last 11 games due to Karl-Anthony Towns' injury problems and he is averaging close to a double-double -- 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds -- over that span. Dieng's upside will remain fairly high as long as he remains as a starter, and he has scored 10 or more points in four of his last five contests.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Double-doubles in win•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Hauls in 20 rebounds•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Polished performance Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Nears double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 13 points in spot-start•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...