Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Lacks efficiency against Grizzlies

Dieng had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss at Memphis.

Dieng has started each of Minnesota's last 11 games due to Karl-Anthony Towns' injury problems and he is averaging close to a double-double -- 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds -- over that span. Dieng's upside will remain fairly high as long as he remains as a starter, and he has scored 10 or more points in four of his last five contests.