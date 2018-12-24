Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Leading scorer off bench
Dieng registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist, two blocks and two steals across 21 minutes Sunday against Oklahoma City.
Dieng hasn't shown much reliability of late, posting double-digit point totals in just two of his last 30 contests. However, he has been receiving more run off the bench of late, so he could turn his season around if he continues this most recent pace. Dieng hasn't garnered much fantasy attention so far this year, averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over 32 games.
