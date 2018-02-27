Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Leads bench in Monday's win

Dieng accounted for 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds across 22 minutes in Monday's 118-100 win over the Kings.

Dieng's scoring and rebounding totals both paced the second unit, and the former tally equaled his best in 10 February games. The fifth-year big man has particularly been a steady force on the glass during the current month, hauling in at least five boards in six contests despite averaging a modest 15.7 minutes. While his limited playing time significantly caps his overall fantasy value, Dieng retains some appeal for those in very deep formats needing a bit of scoring and rebounding help at the end of their roster.