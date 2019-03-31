Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Leads bench in scoring
Dieng furnished 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes in the Timberwolves' 118-109 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Dieng continues to see a slight bump in opportunity during the ongoing absence of Taj Gibson (calf). The veteran big man now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts for the first time since the first three games of the season and has accomplished the feat in three of his last five games overall.
