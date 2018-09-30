Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Leads team with eight boards in win

Dieng contributed six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist over 19 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 preseason win over the Warriors.

Dieng will serve as the Wolves' center in the second unit behind Karl-Anthony Towns. It's unlikely that you'll see Dieng out-rebound the rest of the team as he did on Friday, and at the moment he holds minimal fantasy value.