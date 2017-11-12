Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Listed as questionable for Monday
Dieng (finger) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Both Dieng and Cole Aldrich (ankle) were held out of Saturday's contest, leaving the Timberwolves without some key depth options in the frontcourt. Dieng will once again be listed as questionable ahead of Monday's contest, though we should see his status updated following the team's morning shootaround.
