Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Nears double-double

Dieng had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss at Golden State.

Dieng has started each of Minnesota's last four games where Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined, and he has looked productive for the most part with averages of 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and a 47.4 percent from deep over that span. His upside moving forward will depend heavily on what happens with Towns, but he should remain a decent fantasy asset as long as he remains in the starting lineup.