Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Out Monday vs. Jazz

Dieng (finger) will sit out Monday's game against the Jazz, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Dieng will be missing a second straight game with a sprained right index finger, which he originally suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. With Cole Aldrich (knee) also dealing with an injury, the Timberwolves could be a bit short-handed with their frontcourt depth, likely meaning more minutes for Nemanja Bjelica at power forward.