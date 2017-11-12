Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Out Saturday

Dieng (finger) will not play during Saturday's game against the Suns.

With both Dieng and Cole Aldrich (ankle) out, the team will seemingly have to get a little creative in the frontcourt. A likely scenario seems to be Taj Gibson seeing reserve center minutes while Nemanja Bjelica sees extra run at power forward.

