Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Out Saturday
Dieng (finger) will not play during Saturday's game against the Suns.
With both Dieng and Cole Aldrich (ankle) out, the team will seemingly have to get a little creative in the frontcourt. A likely scenario seems to be Taj Gibson seeing reserve center minutes while Nemanja Bjelica sees extra run at power forward.
