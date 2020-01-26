Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Playing time falls off cliff

Dieng logged six minutes and produced zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds Saturday in the Timberwolves' 113-104 loss to the Thunder.

While Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined due to a knee injury and an illness for a 15-game stretch, Dieng established himself as a must-roster fantasy option from mid-December through mid-January, averaging 12.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.5 minutes during his run on the top unit. Predictably, Dieng's value has dwindled considerably in the six games since Towns rejoined the lineup. Dieng hasn't received more than 20 minutes in any of those contests, reaching double figures in points just once and maxing out at seven rebounds. Those who took a wait-and-see approach with Dieng following Towns' return can feel free to cut bait now.