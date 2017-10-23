Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Plays just 12 minutes Sunday

Dieng scored seven points with three rebounds in 12 minutes in Sunday's win at Oklahoma City.

Dieng is averaging just 14 minutes and 3.7 rebounds per game off the bench through Minnesota's first three games. It looks like he's going to have a much reduced role from last season unless there's an injury in the starting front court.

