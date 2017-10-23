Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Plays just 12 minutes Sunday
Dieng scored seven points with three rebounds in 12 minutes in Sunday's win at Oklahoma City.
Dieng is averaging just 14 minutes and 3.7 rebounds per game off the bench through Minnesota's first three games. It looks like he's going to have a much reduced role from last season unless there's an injury in the starting front court.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores just two points•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Comes off bench again•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Comes of bench in preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Puts up 19 points Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Full stat line in Sunday loss•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Double-digit rebounds in Thursday loss•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...