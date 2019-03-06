Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Plays six minutes in Tuesday's win
Dieng had two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, and one steal in six minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 win over the Thunder.
Dieng saw the least amount of playing time on the team, with the 10 other Timberwolves who saw the floor all earning at least 12 minutes of action. He has played just eight minutes combined across the last two contests to start the month of March, and while DIeng provides decent per-minute production, he averaged a season-low 11.2 minutes per game across six tilts in February.
