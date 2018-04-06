Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Plays well off bench
Dieng recorded six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal during Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.
Despite seeing just 15 minutes of action, Dieng played well off the bench and contributed with tallies in many statistical categories. The former Louisville Cardinal is adding 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds this season, which are both drastically declines from 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last year.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Leads bench in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Approaches double-double Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 17 points in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Collects 10 points Saturday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...