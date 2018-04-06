Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Plays well off bench

Dieng recorded six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal during Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite seeing just 15 minutes of action, Dieng played well off the bench and contributed with tallies in many statistical categories. The former Louisville Cardinal is adding 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds this season, which are both drastically declines from 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last year.