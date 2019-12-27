Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Polished performance Thursday
Dieng managed 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 victory over the Kings.
Dieng continues to do his best Karl-Anthony Towns impression, helping the Timberwolves to a much-needed victory. He finished with a team-high 21 points and 15 rebounds and has been a must-roster player over the past two weeks. In that period he is putting up third-round production, something he has always had the ability to do. As long as Towns (knee) is out, Dieng shouldn't be on any waiver wires.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Nears double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 13 points in spot-start•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Gets starting nod•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Reaches double-figures in win•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Re-enters rotation•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.