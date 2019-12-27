Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Polished performance Thursday

Dieng managed 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 victory over the Kings.

Dieng continues to do his best Karl-Anthony Towns impression, helping the Timberwolves to a much-needed victory. He finished with a team-high 21 points and 15 rebounds and has been a must-roster player over the past two weeks. In that period he is putting up third-round production, something he has always had the ability to do. As long as Towns (knee) is out, Dieng shouldn't be on any waiver wires.