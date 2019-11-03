Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Posts 18 points in spot start
Dieng had 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist during Minnesota's 131-109 win over Washington on Saturday.
Prior to this game, Dieng had played in just one game so far this season, posting two points and two boards in six minutes. Dieng made the most of Karl-Anthony Towns' two-game suspension, but he should head back to the bench once the All-Star center is cleared to play. Dieng should remain as a starter Monday against the Bucks.
