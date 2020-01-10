Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Posts another double-double

Dieng had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3PT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 win over the Blazers.

Despite being a starter, Dieng failed to crack the 20-minute mark for the first time since becoming a starter 12 games ago. He still produced at a high level, and now he has two double-doubles in his last three games, and three over his last six contests. He should remain a must-roster player as long as Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined due to injury.