Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Posts another double-double
Dieng had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3PT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 win over the Blazers.
Despite being a starter, Dieng failed to crack the 20-minute mark for the first time since becoming a starter 12 games ago. He still produced at a high level, and now he has two double-doubles in his last three games, and three over his last six contests. He should remain a must-roster player as long as Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined due to injury.
