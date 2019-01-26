Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Probable Sunday
Dieng (hip) is probable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Dieng left Friday's game against the Jazz due to a hip injury, but it appears he'll be recovered in time to take the court over the weekend. In January, he's averaging 3.8 points and 4.3 rebounds across 13.0 minutes.
