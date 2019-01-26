Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Probable Sunday

Dieng (hip) is probable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Dieng left Friday's game against the Jazz due to a hip injury, but it appears he'll be recovered in time to take the court over the weekend. In January, he's averaging 3.8 points and 4.3 rebounds across 13.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories