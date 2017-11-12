Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Questionable Saturday with sprained finger
Dieng is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a sprained right index finger.
It's unclear when Dieng sprained the finger, though it may have happened during the team's most recent game against Golden State. If he's sidelined, Cole Aldrich, who is also questionable with an ankle sprain, would be next in line to see additional run. If both players are ruled out, Taj Gibson could see run at reserve center, opening up time for Nemanja Bjelica.
