Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Re-enters rotation
Dieng supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 15 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.
After failing to leave the bench in Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets in a coach's decision, Dieng took back a rotation spot from Noah Vonleh on Monday. Dieng turned in some quality numbers in his 15 minutes, which might be enough for coach Ryan Saunders to stick with him as the primary backup to starting center Karl-Anthony Towns moving forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Back-to-back double-digit scorer•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: To make another start•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Posts 18 points in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Starting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Stuck on bench•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...