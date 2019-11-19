Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Re-enters rotation

Dieng supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 15 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.

After failing to leave the bench in Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets in a coach's decision, Dieng took back a rotation spot from Noah Vonleh on Monday. Dieng turned in some quality numbers in his 15 minutes, which might be enough for coach Ryan Saunders to stick with him as the primary backup to starting center Karl-Anthony Towns moving forward.