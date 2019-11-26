Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Reaches double-figures in win
Dieng amassed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, a steal and a block across 16 minutes during Monday's win over the Hawks.
Dieng reached double-figures for the third time this season as he's struggled to secure consistent minutes in a deep Timberwolves frontcourt. The veteran center's averaging 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 12.5 minutes per game on the year.
