Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Removed from injury report

Dieng (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Sacramento.

Dieng has missed the last two contests while tending to a personal matter, but it appears he'll be back with the team and available for Monday's tilt. He should continue to come off the bench and is averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last seven matchups.

