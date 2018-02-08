Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss
Dieng had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Dieng remains a modest source of scoring and rebounding, but he has seen 20-plus minutes in only 18 of his 54 appearances this season. He hasn't seen so few minutes since his rookie campaign, in which he still mustered up more boards (5.0) and blocks (0.8) while playing 13.6 minutes per game than he is here in 2017-18.
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...