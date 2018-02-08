Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss

Dieng had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Dieng remains a modest source of scoring and rebounding, but he has seen 20-plus minutes in only 18 of his 54 appearances this season. He hasn't seen so few minutes since his rookie campaign, in which he still mustered up more boards (5.0) and blocks (0.8) while playing 13.6 minutes per game than he is here in 2017-18.