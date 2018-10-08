Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 11 points in Sunday's loss
Dieng totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and seven rebounds in 19 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason loss to the Bucks.
Dieng is in one of the more frustrating fantasy position of any player in the league. As a guy who has top 50 upside, his role on the team over the course of the 2017-18 season was one of bewilderment. Talks are that the Timberwolves are looking to offload his contract as part of the Jimmy Butler deal but so far a deal has not been reached. If he manages to land in a favorable spot he could certainly return to the player he was only two seasons ago. At this stage, however, he has no standard league value and is only worth a look in deeper formats in the hope the winds of change strike lucky for the big man from Senegal.
