Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 12 points in Season Opener

Dieng scored 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.

Dieng got the most time of any backup off the bench with the Spurs mostly using a big lineup and with Karl-Athony Towns in foul trouble, but his performance continues the spark he showed in the preseason. He averaged just 16.9 minutes per game last year with the T-Wolves acquiring Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. However, that playing time could increase this season if head coach Tom Thibodeau uses his starters less. However, Thibodeau rarely depends on his bench and Dieng will battle Anthony Tolliver off the bench for playing time most nights.