Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 17 points in Sunday's win
Dieng scored 17 points with four rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers.
Dieng got more playing time off the bench than usual amid a blowout win. Dieng has seen a sharp decline in minutes (18.0 per game this season vs. 32.4 last year) with the addition of Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. With head coach Tom Thibodeau giving few minutes to his bench, Dieng won't get more than 20 minutes per game without an injury to a starter.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Collects 10 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Grabs seven rebounds in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores season-high 19 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Grabs five boards in 15 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Available Friday vs. Mavericks•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Game-time decision vs. Mavs•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.