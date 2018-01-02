Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 17 points in Sunday's win

Dieng scored 17 points with four rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

Dieng got more playing time off the bench than usual amid a blowout win. Dieng has seen a sharp decline in minutes (18.0 per game this season vs. 32.4 last year) with the addition of Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. With head coach Tom Thibodeau giving few minutes to his bench, Dieng won't get more than 20 minutes per game without an injury to a starter.