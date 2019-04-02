Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 18 in loss
Dieng totaled 18 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 16 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Dieng went off for 18 points in just 16 minutes played, adding four boards and two dimes to a solid final stat line. He's been largely ineffective in his limited role off the bench this season, but he's stepped up his production over his last three games in large part due to Taj Gibson (calf) being sidelined. In those contests, Dieng has averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 18 minutes. Dieng still can't be trusted outside of deep leagues.
