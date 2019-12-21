Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores 18 points in loss
Dieng had 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss at Denver.
Dieng started for the second straight games and tied his season-best mark when it comes to scoring. His fantasy value will depend on whether Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) returns to action Saturday against Portland, as he wouldn't be a strong play if he's forced to return to the bench.
