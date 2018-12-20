Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores eight points in 11 minutes
Dieng had eight points (2-4 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Pistons.
Dieng did well, albeit in limited minutes. He posted 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight boards, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's blowout win over the Kings, but besides that Dieng hadn't earned 20-plus minutes since Nov. 23. With Karl-Anthony Towns, Taj Gibson, and Dario Saric eating up most of the playing time at power forward and center, Dieng simply isn't getting enough action to warrant attention in most leagues.
