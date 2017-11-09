Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss
Dieng scored eight points with seven rebounds in 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Golden State.
It's just the second time this season he's played more than 20 minutes as he got extra time off the bench amid a blowout loss. The second unit struggled against the Warriors, which doesn't bode well for Dieng to break out of his limited bench role.
