Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores just two points
Dieng scored just two points with four rebounds in 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.
Dieng struggled with his shot (1-of-5 from the field) and looked lost at times working with the second unit. His move back to playing center with the second unit after playing power forward much of the time last season was supposed to pay dividends, but it didn't pan out Wednesday. His usage pattern after the first game is worrisome for his future playing time.
