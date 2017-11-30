Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores season-high 19 points in victory
Dieng recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 victory over New Orleans.
Dieng came to life Wednesday, playing a season-high 36 minutes off the bench. He was able to compile 19 points and four steals, also both season-best marks. While this is the kind of performance we know he can produce, this was likely an outlier. Karl-Anthony Towns only played 20 minutes, due to both early foul trouble and the nature of the scoreline. We will need to see more efforts like this before running out to grab him.
